Why Hepatitis patients must exercise extra caution

Viral Hepatitis is one of the major healthcare burdens in India, with Hepatitis B and C being particularly chronic and dangerous. It affects over 400 million people globally.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Anticipating of the third wave anytime soon, doctors say it is pertinent that Hepatitis patients exercise extra caution. “People with liver diseases like Hepatitis are NOT more likely to get an infection. But if infected, the severity of the disease will be very high in them.

Such people, especially those put on immunosuppressant drugs after transplant, must guard themselves against infection, and take a jab against Covid- 19 as a first step,” says Dr Manish Kak, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist at Columbia Asia Hospital in Ghaziabad.

While it is not clear yet how corona virus affects the liver, around 200 Covid-19 patients treated at this hospital in April- June have had increased levels of liver enzymes, indicative of a damaged liver. “As yet, we do not know if Covid-19 infection can cause or aggravate Hepatitis, but studies have found a new clinical syndrome called Covid-19 Induced Hepatitis (CIH),” says Dr Kak. So, the signs of liver damage in people without pre-existing liver problems should not be ignored, warn doctors.

Male Infertility
Another alarming fact is that viral hepatitis can cause infertility in males. “The Hepatitis virus negatively impacts spermatogenesis, and significantly lowers sperm count, as well as sperm motility, viability, and alters its morphology leading to infertility,” says Dr Shobha Gupta, Medical Director, Mother’s Lap IVF Centre.

And while it has no effect on the normal functioning of the ovarian or uterine gland and does not impact female fertility as such, pregnant women (with Hepatitis) must be extra careful as the baby could become infected at birth. “There is 80- 90 per cent transmission risk during pregnancy from mother to baby in Hepatitis B cases and 11 per cent in Hepatitis C positive cases, where there is high virus load. That’s why all pregnant women are tested for Hepatitis B,” says Dr Anubha Singh, Gynecologist, Shantah IVF Centre.

“With India preparing for third wave of coronavirus infection, proper screening, treatment and awareness about Hepatitis is very important,” says Dr Rajnish Monga, HOD, Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Paras hospitals, Gurgaon.

How you can prevent Hepatitis infection

  • Frequent hand-washing and use of hand sanitiser is important.
  • Cough into your elbow fold, and do not spit in the open.
  • Take a well-balanced diet and exercise regularly.
  • Maintain a healthy body weight. Being overweight can cause fatty liver, leading to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
  • Keep an eye on the nutrition labels and make informed food decisions for liver health.
  • Get vaccinated against Hepatitis A and B.
