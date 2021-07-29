67 cases & 3 deaths as Delhi’s positivity rate slides to 0.09%

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city reported 67 fresh cases of coronavirus infection and three related deaths on Wednesday while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent.

During the same period, 61 patients recovered from the disease. With the fresh cases, the tally of infections in the city so far has reached 14,36,093, of this 14,10,471 have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out. The new fatalities pushed the pandemic toll to 25,049, said the latest health bulletin.

The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 573, of which 165 patients are in home isolation. Out of 12,573 beds in hospitals, 334 are occupied. The city currently has 292 containment zones, down from 299 the previous day.

The bulletin said 73,392 tests, including 52,533 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day. Delhi reported 77 fresh cases of the coronavirus and two deaths due to the infection on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent.

On the vaccination front, around 38,000 doses were administered in the national capital on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number to 97,79,440, according to the vaccination bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The city administered 37,825 doses on Tuesday, of which 13,827 were first doses and 23,998 were second doses. The national capital, as on Wednesday morning, had a balance stock of 7,11,380 vaccines comprising 4,87,410 Covishield and 2,23,970 Covaxin doses.