BSES sets goal of 50 per cent green energy by 2024

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to expand its green portfolio, the Delhi wing of Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) will reach over 50 per cent of its long-term power generation target for the year 2024 by harnessing energy only from sun, wind and water. According to sources in the power distribution company, under the scheme Powering Delhi and Empowering Consumers, it plans to strengthen its green drive in the upcoming years.

Recently, the BSES has signed agreements with Solar Energy Corporation of India to procure 510 mega watts of solar and hybrid power at less that Rs 2.50 per unit. BSES Discom became the first Discom in Delhi to procure hybrid power, according to officials in the BSES. By the financial year 2023-24, BSES hopes that 3,300 mega watts of ‘green’ power will be operationalised and this clean energy will power the national capital. Of this, 2,291 mega watts will be renewable energy, comprising of solar, wind and waste elements. According to plans, around 1,000 mega watts will hydro energy, using water.

At things stand now, around 22 per cent of long-term arrangements of the Reliance Infrastructure-led BSES comprises green power. With inflation and the Covid-19 pandemic burning a deep hole in the pocket of the common man, this green power push of the distribution company will also help to some extent in neutralising the cost by absorbing the impact of inflation and other factors, including prices of coal and gas.