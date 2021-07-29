STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BSES sets goal of 50 per cent green energy by 2024

Recently, the BSES has signed agreements with Solar Energy Corporation of India to procure 510 mega watts of solar and hybrid power at less that Rs 2.50 per unit.

Published: 29th July 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

BSES Discom became the first Discom in Delhi to procure hybrid power, according to officials in the BSES. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to expand its green portfolio, the Delhi wing of Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) will reach over 50 per cent of its long-term power generation target for the year 2024 by harnessing energy only from sun, wind and water. According to sources in the power distribution company, under the scheme Powering Delhi and Empowering Consumers, it plans to strengthen its green drive in the upcoming years.

Recently, the BSES has signed agreements with Solar Energy Corporation of India to procure 510 mega watts of solar and hybrid power at less that Rs 2.50 per unit. BSES Discom became the first Discom in Delhi to procure hybrid power, according to officials in the BSES. By the financial year 2023-24, BSES hopes that 3,300 mega watts of ‘green’ power will be operationalised and this clean energy will power the national capital. Of this, 2,291 mega watts will be renewable energy, comprising of solar, wind and waste elements. According to plans, around 1,000 mega watts will hydro energy, using water. 

At things stand now, around 22 per cent of long-term arrangements of the Reliance Infrastructure-led BSES comprises green power. With inflation and the Covid-19 pandemic burning a deep hole in the pocket of the common man, this green power push of the distribution company will also help to some extent in neutralising the cost by absorbing the impact of inflation and other factors, including prices of coal and gas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSES
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp