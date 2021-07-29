STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government seeks suggestions on school reopening

The submissions of all the stakeholders will be taken into account while taking a decision on reopening the educational institutes, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

Published: 29th July 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 11:48 AM

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, on Wednesday sought suggestions from parents, teachers, principals and students on whether to reopen schools and colleges in the capital or not.

The government has created an email ID, delhischools21@gmail.com, where the stakeholders can send their suggestions or feedbacks in maximum 100 words. The submissions of all the stakeholders will be taken into account while taking a decision on reopening the educational institutes, Sisodia said. Over 5,000 suggestions were already received within three hours of the announcement.

During the Delhi government’s ongoing special Parents-Teachers Meeting, which started on July 19 and will continue till July 31, Sisodia visited various schools and interacted with parents. He said nearly 5 lakh parents have attended the PTMs and enquired from the teachers about their children’s education and well-being.

There was curiosity among a large number of parents regarding the reopening of schools, mixed with fear about the safety of their children, he said. Sisodia said the “college life of our youth has also been reduced to a small room”. “The college-going youth dream of studying proudly in a big college. However, because of the pandemic, their college campus is also confined to their home. Therefore, the youth are also curious about when and how their colleges will open,” the education minister added.

