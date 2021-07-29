STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt scheme to cover black fungus patients

Cashless treatment in private hospitals if government facilities don’t have time slot for surgery within seven days

Published: 29th July 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

black fungus, Mucormycosis

A doctor performs extended functional endoscopic sinus surgery on a person suffering from mucormycosis at a hospital in Ghaziabad. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has decided to extend the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK), its cashless surgery scheme, for the treatment of patients suffering from black fungus or mucormycosis.

On Wednesday, state’s health minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to announce the government’s decision. “Delhi government has extended its cashless surgery scheme Delhi Arogya Kosh for the treatment of mucormycosis. Residents of Delhi undergoing treatment of mucormycosis in Delhi government hospitals can be referred to empanelled private hospitals under this cashless scheme for the treatment,” Jain tweeted.

He also shared a copy of the official memorandum issued earlier this month in connection with the extension of the scheme for black fungus patients. “Mucormycosis is a lifethreatening disease which requires urgent and timely surgical intervention. In view of the limited capacity for performing surgeries pertaining to mucormycosis in Delhi government hospitals. Minister of Health-cum- Chairman, Delhi Arogya Kosh has approved that eligible patients (residents of Delhi identified on the basis of voter ID of Delhi) undergoing treatment for mucormycosis in Delhi government hospitals may be referred to empanelled private hospitals under cashless surgery scheme Delhi Arogya Kosh if the allotted date of surgery in the concerned Delhi government hospital is beyond 7 (seven) days,” the order issued on July 13 stated.

Under the Delhi Arogya Kosh, the city government provides financial assistance to the extent of `5 lakh to the needy eligible patients for treatment of any illness in government hospitals.

Only residents of Delhi, identified on the basis of a voter identification card, will be considered eligible for availing the scheme.

The Delhi government on May 27 had declared black fungus an epidemic, in view of its rising cases. Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has got lowered due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

