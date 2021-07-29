Orange alert sounded as rain drenches Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi was drenched by heavy rain for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The weather department issued an ‘orange alert’, with a warning of major traffic disruption on roads, increased chance of vehicular accidents and accumulation of water in low-lying areas. Delhi is in for a week-long spell of light to moderate rains, the MeT official said.

Safdarjung Observatory, the official weather marker for the city, recorded 4.1 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Palam, Lodi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar weather stations recorded 26.8 mm, 6 mm, 32.6 mm and 22.4 mm rainfall, respectively. The city has received 386.3 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 103 per cent more than the normal of 190.4 mm rainfall.

According to Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology), Skymet Weather, the number of rainy days has reduced over the last few years and extreme weather events have increased. “Cities are recording more rainfall in such a short period of time. Earlier, 100 mm rainfall would occur over three to four days. Now, we have been receiving more precipitation in just five-six hours,” he said.

These wet spells will not help recharge Delhi’s groundwater levels. Instead, they will lead to flooding in low-lying areas, the official mentioned.