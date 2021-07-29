STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Orange alert sounded as rain drenches Delhi

Delhi has received 386.3 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 103 per cent more than the normal of 190.4 mm rainfall. 

Published: 29th July 2021 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a person in rain used for representational purpose.

Delhi is in for a week-long spell of light to moderate rains, the MeT official said. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi was drenched by heavy rain for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The weather department issued an ‘orange alert’, with a warning of major traffic disruption on roads, increased chance of vehicular accidents and accumulation of water in low-lying areas. Delhi is in for a week-long spell of light to moderate rains, the MeT official said. 

Safdarjung Observatory, the official weather marker for the city, recorded 4.1 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Palam, Lodi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar weather stations recorded 26.8 mm, 6 mm, 32.6 mm and 22.4 mm rainfall, respectively. The city has received 386.3 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 103 per cent more than the normal of 190.4 mm rainfall. 

According to Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology), Skymet Weather, the number of rainy days has reduced over the last few years and extreme weather events have increased. “Cities are recording more rainfall in such a short period of time. Earlier, 100 mm rainfall would occur over three to four days. Now, we have been receiving more precipitation in just five-six hours,” he said. 

These wet spells will not help recharge Delhi’s groundwater levels. Instead, they will lead to flooding in low-lying areas, the official mentioned. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Rains
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp