STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Alert sounded as Yamuna water level in Delhi nears 'danger mark' 

The irrigation and flood control department has deployed 13 boats in different areas and put 21 others on standby.

Published: 30th July 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

A commuter travels through a waterlogged road during heavy rainfall near ISBT, in New Delhi

A commuter travels through a waterlogged road during heavy rainfall near ISBT, in New Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi administration on Friday sounded a flood alert and expedited efforts to evacuate people living in the Yamuna flood plains, as the river in the capital breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres amid heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, officials said.

The water level was recorded at 205.34 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 11 am.

It was 205.22 metres at 8:30 am, 205.10 metres at 6 am and 205.17 at 7 am, an official said, adding it is likely to rise further.

All the departments concerned have been alerted.

The irrigation and flood control department has deployed 13 boats in different areas and put 21 others on standby, the official from the irrigation and flood control department said.

With Haryana discharging more water into the river from the Hathnikund Barrage, the Delhi Police and the East Delhi district administration have started evacuating people living on the floodplains of the Yamuna in the capital.

These people are being shifted to shelter homes of the city government in the Yamuna Pushta area, the official said.

A flood alert is declared when the Yamuna crosses the "warning mark" of 204.50 metres.

The situation is being monitored round-the-clock, a district administration official said.

The river is in spate because of rains in Delhi and the upper catchment areas, a MeT department official said, adding it may swell further as more rains are predicted in northwest India.

The weather department has also issued an "orange alert" for moderate rains in Delhi-NCR for the third day on the trot on Friday.

According to the Delhi flood control room, the discharge rate at the Hathnikund Barrage peaked to 1.60 lakh cusecs on Tuesday afternoon, the highest this year so far.

The water discharged from the barrage normally takes two-three days to reach the capital.

Haryana had been releasing water from the Yumananagr-located barrage at the rate of 19,056 cusecs at 8 am.

The flow rate was 25,839 cusecs at 8 pm on Thursday.

Normally, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusec, but the discharge is increased after heavy rainfall in catchment areas.

One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

In 2019, the flow rate had peaked to 8.28 lakh cusec on August 18-19, and the water level of the Yamuna had hit the 206.60 metre-mark, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The Delhi government had to launch evacuation and relief operations after the overflowing river submerged many low-lying areas.

In 1978, the river had swelled to the all-time record water level of 207.49 metres.

In 2013, it had risen to 207.32 metres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi rains Delhi Yamuna River
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp