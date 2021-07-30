Assembly resolution seeks to confer Bharat Ratna on Sundarlal Bahuguna

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Assembly passed a resolution seeking to confer Bharat Ratna on renowned environmental activist late Sundarlal Bahuguna.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that sentiments to honour the environmentalist are echoing across the country and the Prime Minister should pay heed. “The entire country wants Bahuguna to be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. It would have been great had we honoured him while he was alive,” said Kejriwal.

Bahuguna who hailed from Uttarakhand and started his activism in the hilly state is a local legend and has a huge following.

With the Himalayan state heading for Assembly polls next year, the AAP is sensing political benefits in honouring the legacy of Bahuguna. Earlier, the Delhi CM had written to the PM requesting him to honour Bahuguna after his life was commemorated in the Vidhan Sabha premises and a portrait of the environmentalist was installed in the gallery.

“I hope the central government will pay heed to the demand of the country and honour Bahuguna. The resolution reads that he be honoured for his contribution to the environment. I feel that he has contributed to all spheres of life,” added the chief minister.

Olympic silver medal winner appreciated

The Assembly congratulated Meerabai Chanu for winning silver medal in weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said, “The Assembly extends the heartiest congratulations to Meerabai Chanu. We hope that other players and athletes of the country will also win medals at the Olympics.”