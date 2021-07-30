STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Monsoon session has stormy start over waterlogging of Delhi roads

Hitting out at the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the city, AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi said the civic agencies did not clear the drains in time.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The MLAs of the ruling AAP and opposition BJP locked horns in the Assembly over the waterlogging of city roads during the rains. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives in the
Assembly on Thursday | Parveen Negi

Hitting out at the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the city, AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi said the civic agencies did not clear the drains in time. “Not only did the civic bodies not do their duty of desilting the drains on time, but they also did corruption with the budget provided to them for cleaning,” he said. 

Responding to the charges, BJP said the AAP government’s PWD and Irrigation and Flood Control departments are responsible for waterlogging. “In the general meeting of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the AAP did not allow discussion on important civic issues such as waterlogging and mosquito-borne diseases. On one hand, due to the negligence of the departments of Delhi government, there is waterlogging, on the other hand the AAP is not letting discussions take place,” said Former Mayor of North Delhi Jai Prakash.

Tripathi said 90 per cent responsibility of cleaning the drains in Delhi is with the MCDs in which they have “completely failed”. Reacting to this, BJP MLA Ajay Mahavar said MCDs are closing in on their respective targets of desilting the drains but it is the PWD which is failing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Assembly monsoon session waterlogging in Delhi Delhi rains
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp