Monsoon session has stormy start over waterlogging of Delhi roads

NEW DELHI: The MLAs of the ruling AAP and opposition BJP locked horns in the Assembly over the waterlogging of city roads during the rains.

Hitting out at the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the city, AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi said the civic agencies did not clear the drains in time. “Not only did the civic bodies not do their duty of desilting the drains on time, but they also did corruption with the budget provided to them for cleaning,” he said.

Responding to the charges, BJP said the AAP government’s PWD and Irrigation and Flood Control departments are responsible for waterlogging. “In the general meeting of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the AAP did not allow discussion on important civic issues such as waterlogging and mosquito-borne diseases. On one hand, due to the negligence of the departments of Delhi government, there is waterlogging, on the other hand the AAP is not letting discussions take place,” said Former Mayor of North Delhi Jai Prakash.

Tripathi said 90 per cent responsibility of cleaning the drains in Delhi is with the MCDs in which they have “completely failed”. Reacting to this, BJP MLA Ajay Mahavar said MCDs are closing in on their respective targets of desilting the drains but it is the PWD which is failing.