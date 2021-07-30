STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No coercive action against Newsclick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha : HC

Justice Mukta Gupta said the interim protection granted to Purkayastha will be in force till the next date of hearing, September 2. 

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The High Court barred the Enforcement Directorate from taken coercive action against Newsclick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha in connection with a money laundering case subject to his joining the investigation.

The court recorded that the ED was yet to supply a copy of its ECIR to the parties concerned. The high court had on June 21 directed the ED not to take coercive action against the news portal as well as its editor-in-chief in connection with the case.

The court recorded that the ED was yet to supply a copy of its ECIR to the parties concerned. The high court had on June 21 directed the ED not to take coercive action against the news portal as well as its editor-in-chief in connection with the case.

The money laundering case arises out of a Delhi Police FIR alleging that PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd received FDI of `9.59 cr in 2018-19.

Newsclick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha money laundering case delhi high court
