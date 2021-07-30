R-day violence: Sidhana gets anticipatory bail as cops fail to pin his role

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana was granted anticipatory bail by a court on Thursday in a case related to his alleged involvement in the violence that ensued at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau said that there is no prima facie material to show that Sidhana was present inside the Red Fort and “if that be so, even no case is made out against him.” “The Investigating Officer (IO) is unable to respond why the custodial interrogation of the accused is further required in the investigation,” the judge said.

The IO is not sure as to whether the presence of the accused outside the Red Fort is a very grave offence and non-bailable, she said. “To my mind, most of these offences are bailable.” The court admitted him on pre-arrest bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000’ with one local surety of the like amount.

Imposing several conditions, it directed Sidhana to surrender his passport, inform about his location to the IO twice every month and appear before the SHO of a police station in Punjab on the last Saturday of

every month.

Additional public prosecutor Rajat Kalra opposed the pre-arrest bail plea, saying that Sidhana is one of the key conspirators of the violence and was a prominent face at Singhu border during the protests. “Sidhana was very well versed with the route provided to farmers, but with complete violation and disregard of the guidelines instigated the mob not to follow the route.”

Sidhana’s counsel, however, told the court that there is not even an iota of evidence to show that he either indulged in any violence or incited anyone to commit it.