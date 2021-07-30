STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

R-day violence: Sidhana gets anticipatory bail as cops fail to pin his role

The Investigating Office is not sure as to whether the presence of the accused outside the Red Fort is a very grave offence and non-bailable, the judge said.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Activist Lakha Sidhana

Activist Lakha Sidhana (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana was granted anticipatory bail by a court on Thursday in a case related to his alleged involvement in the violence that ensued at the Red Fort on Republic Day. 

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau said that there is no prima facie material to show that Sidhana was present inside the Red Fort and “if that be so, even no case is made out against him.” “The Investigating Officer (IO) is unable to respond why the custodial interrogation of the accused is further required in the investigation,” the judge said.

The IO is not sure as to whether the presence of the accused outside the Red Fort is a very grave offence and non-bailable, she said. “To my mind, most of these offences are bailable.”  The court admitted him on pre-arrest bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000’ with one local surety of the like amount. 

Imposing several conditions, it directed Sidhana to surrender his passport, inform about his location to the IO twice every month and appear before the SHO of a police station in Punjab on the last Saturday of 
every month. 

Additional public prosecutor Rajat Kalra opposed the pre-arrest bail plea, saying that  Sidhana is one of the key conspirators of the violence and was a prominent face at Singhu border during the protests. “Sidhana was very well versed with the route provided to farmers, but with complete violation and disregard of the guidelines instigated the mob not to follow the route.” 

Sidhana’s counsel, however, told the court that there is not even an iota of evidence to show that he either indulged in any violence or incited anyone to commit it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakha Sidhana bail plea Republic day violence
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp