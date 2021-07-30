STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Won’t allow political capital over pandemic: Delhi HC 

HC says govt can’t take action on Good Samaritans helping people with oxygen

Published: 30th July 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

A woman walks past a wall mural on raising awareness about wearing facemasks, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi

A woman walks past a wall mural on raising awareness about wearing facemasks, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking strong exception to the prosecution initiated against AAP MLA Praveen Kumar for procuring medical oxygen, the Delhi High Court observed that such action cannot be initiated when the governments came short in the second wave of Covid.

It is very unfortunate that a human tragedy was used for political capital, the HC observed. “We will not allow this political capital. Then you proceed against all the gurdwaras, temples, churches and social organisations. Why pick only one person? The state, both the Delhi government and Union of India, failed in providing sufficient medical oxygen to the people.

There were some good samartians who provided oxygen. You can’t prosecute them,” the bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said, terming the action as consciously targeting leaders of a particular political party and witch hunting

The bench granted time to the Drug Controller of the Delhi Government to clear its stand on whether it wishes to prosecute all such persons who had procured or distributed medical oxygen for free to the Covid patients. It listed the matter for further hearing on August 5.

The high court referred to its previous order in which it observed that the issue of medical oxygen is technical and different from the issue of hoarding of medicines. “Had we not said that you will not proceed against oxygen? If this is the way you are going to proceed, then you proceed against half of Delhi and also proceed against all the gurdwaras. How can you take such a hyper technical view?” the bench said, adding that the purpose is to help the society without causing any damage to others.

The HC distinguished this case with that of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir who had procured, stocked and distributed huge quantity of Fabiflu medicine. “The reason for picking Gambhir’s case was that he was very irresponsibly holding the Covid medicines in huge quantity. He may have had the best of intentions but this is not allowed.”  

Action on two others 
The drug control department said it has launched prosecution against Gautam Gambhir Foundation and another AAP MLA Imran Hussain Kumar for violations under Drugs and Cosmetics Act

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medical oxygen procurement AAP MLA Praveen Kumar Delhi high court covid
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp