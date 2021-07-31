2 Years On, Miles to Go

Shantanu David By

MG Motors, which completed two years in the country with this month’s end, has a pedigree stretching back a century. Evident from the full form, Morrison’s Garage, a relic of the Empire if there ever was one. However, there’s nothing antiquated about MG Motors and its plans for Delhi, India and beyond. We speak to Gurugram-based Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, on what’s in store for MG and us in the future.

Presently Connected

“This is among the things we can be justifiably proud about, in that we introduced the country’s first fully connected internet SUV. Starting from the Delhi-NCR market and moving beyond, we have seen tremendous response for these categories of vehicles, which come embedded with its own SIM card, rendering it a fully connected mobile device with all the services you’d expect from any other smart device, and then some,” enthuses Gupta. From giving you live weather and traffic updates to reaching out to the nearest medical services to your location if they feel the airbags of your vehicle deployed, these vehicles are like something out of Marvel. And like Marvel, the brand is getting their own universe of possibilities when it comes to driving across India or making daily commute more engaging.

Electric Future

“We offer a suite of services to our EV buyers. Perhaps the biggest hurdle to convincing potential customers for an electronic vehicle is the lack of perceived infrastructure for charging their vehicles. So we have options from home chargers to portable chargers which you can carry with you, to even a network of vehicles present around the country that can come to you if, when and where you are stranded while on a journey and bring you to a safe place where you can get all the facilities you need. It’s part of our concierge service, which comes built in our internet-connected EVs, “ shares Gupta.

He points out that since its entry, central and state governments have become more amenable to the idea of EVs with the former figuring out incentives to offer EV buyers and the latter developing the infrastructure required to be able to drive these vehicles through states and across the country. “We have a map of all the EV charging stations across the country, which only had a few dots scattered across the metro. But look at the map now! You’ll have to zoom in to find the stations closest to you.”

Customer Commitment

“I am a proud owner of MG Hector. This is the third car in my family after Honda City and Hyundai Creta. Being a social worker, I drive 100kms everyday and till now I have covered 30,000kms in less than a year. Right from when I start the car, I feel out of the world with regards to its smoothness and technology. The car gives me a 14-15km mileage, so it’s pocket friendly. The best feature is the Hello MG voice command. I prefer the voice command, while I am driving to adjust the AC temperature or change the song. It also understands Hinglish commands,” says Vinita Krishnatripathi from Delhi.

Another customer, Hitanshu Vyas, says, “The SUV’s features keep me seamlessly connected. Once my driver was over-speeding with my father in the backseat. I immediately got a notification on MY MG App. I am driving an MG Hector after Honda City and Hyundai i10, and it has been the most comfortable companion.”

