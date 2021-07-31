STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

2 Years On, Miles to Go

MG Motors, which completed two years in the country with this month’s end, has a pedigree stretching back a century.

Published: 31st July 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

MG Motors, which completed two years in the country with this month’s end, has a pedigree stretching back a century. Evident from the full form, Morrison’s Garage, a relic of the Empire if there ever was one. However, there’s nothing antiquated about MG Motors and its plans for Delhi, India and beyond. We speak to Gurugram-based Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, on what’s in store for MG and us in the future.

Presently Connected
“This is among the things we can be justifiably proud about, in that we introduced the country’s first fully connected internet SUV. Starting from the Delhi-NCR market and moving beyond, we have seen tremendous response for these categories of vehicles, which come embedded with its own SIM card, rendering it a fully connected mobile device with all the services you’d expect from any other smart device, and then some,” enthuses Gupta. From giving you live weather and traffic updates to reaching out to the nearest medical services to your location if they feel the airbags of your vehicle deployed, these vehicles are like something out of Marvel. And like Marvel, the brand is getting their own universe of possibilities when it comes to driving across India or making daily commute more engaging.

Electric Future
“We offer a suite of services to our EV buyers. Perhaps the biggest hurdle to convincing potential customers for an electronic vehicle is the lack of perceived infrastructure for charging their vehicles. So we have options from home chargers to portable chargers which you can carry with you, to even a network of vehicles present around the country that can come to you if, when and where you are stranded while on a journey and bring you to a safe place where you can get all the facilities you need. It’s part of our concierge service, which comes built in our internet-connected EVs, “ shares Gupta.

He points out that since its entry, central and state governments have become more amenable to the idea of EVs with the former figuring out incentives to offer EV buyers and the latter developing the infrastructure required to be able to drive these vehicles through states and across the country. “We have a map of all the EV charging stations across the country, which only had a few dots scattered across the metro. But look at the map now! You’ll have to zoom in to find the stations closest to you.”

Customer Commitment
“I am a proud owner of MG Hector. This is the third car in my family after Honda City and Hyundai Creta. Being a social worker, I drive 100kms everyday and till now I have covered 30,000kms in less than a year. Right from when I start the car, I feel out of the world with regards to its smoothness and technology. The car gives me a 14-15km mileage, so it’s pocket friendly. The best feature is the Hello MG voice command. I prefer the voice command, while I am driving to adjust the AC temperature or change the song. It also understands Hinglish commands,” says Vinita Krishnatripathi from Delhi.

Another customer, Hitanshu Vyas, says, “The SUV’s features keep me seamlessly connected. Once my driver was over-speeding with my father in the backseat. I immediately got a notification on MY MG App. I am driving an MG Hector after Honda City and Hyundai i10, and it  has been the most comfortable companion.”

side trivia
 From giving you live weather and traffic updates to reaching out to the nearest medical services to your location if they feel the airbags of your vehicle deployed, MG vehicles are like something out of Marvel

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp