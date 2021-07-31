‘Bed & Breakfast scheme’s registration made simpler

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to promote tourism, the Delhi government on Friday announced that it will be reducing the registration time taken for the ‘Bed and Breakfast’ scheme. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia moved a motion in the House to amend the scheme, under which interested people can convert their homes into a bed and breakfast setup just within 30 days.

“In order to cover more households under this scheme, the Delhi government has reduced the entire process of registration from 90 days to 30 days by making changes in it. Along with this, the landlords will not have to go to the offices to get the certificate, but will be provided with the certificate online,” said Sisodia.

The Delhi government hopes that the scheme will not only benefit tourists but also be a source of income for the residents. With the strengthening of tourism sector after the pandemic, the means of the employment of people will also increase with this scheme.

“The changes made in the scheme will boost ease of doing business and provide fast delivery to the applicants. The maximum number of people can apply for this scheme and the tourism sector will also get a boost,” added Sisodia.

In this scheme, the rooms are classified into two categories — Gold and Silver — based on the availability of facilities and their quality. The room details are also uploaded on the website of the Tourism Department. Tourists can see the complete details of the landlord on the website.

Under this scheme, tourists, especially foreign nationals, can stay in an Indian family’s home for the purpose of experiencing Indian family traditions and culture. So far 1,630 rooms of 347 houses have been registered under this scheme.

Eligibility criteria