STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CBI registers case into death of undertrial prisoner in Delhi's Tihar Jail

The high court had handed over the probe to the CBI on the plea of the deceased's mother Malika, who had alleged that her son's body had multiple wounds from sharp objects.

Published: 31st July 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered a case into the death of an undertrial prisoner at Tihar Jail in May 2002, officials said on Saturday. The action comes on the the directions of the Delhi High Court which had handed over the case, earlier probed by the Hari Nagar Police Station, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they said.

Srikant Rama Swami, an Under Trial Prisoner (UTP) in Barrack No.4, Ward No.2 of Jail number 2 of Tihar Jail was found dead on May 14, 2002.

"It was alleged that the victim was beaten by his inmates and he died at the Safdarjung Hospital. In this case, Delhi Police had arrested four accused (all UTPs) and they are presently in judicial custody at Tihar Jail. CBI has taken over the case and investigation is in progress," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The high court had handed over the probe to the CBI on the plea of Swamy's mother Malika, who had alleged that her son's body had multiple wounds from sharp objects.

She had alleged that after looking at the photos and videos of the body, deep cut wounds on his thighs and hands were found which could not be caused due to cricket bats, as alleged, and such wounds would have been inflicted only by a sharp object.

In her plea before the court, she said her daughter and Swamy's sister had received a call from him, a day before his death, where he had said he would be murdered by the jail officers.

"Further, at the time of incident, a PCR call was received from the jail which was not from the officers, wherein the caller stated 'my brother has been murdered by RN Meena. I am in jail and R N Meena is also in jail, who is DS in jail and has assaulted me yesterday and also assaulted my brother with sticks...my brother Shreekant Rama Swami has been moved to DDU Hospital; my brother has been murdered'.

When Shrikant was admitted in hospital, after some treatment, he was declared dead," the high court had noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Tihar Jail Delhi High Court Tihar undertrial death Tihar Jail death
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp