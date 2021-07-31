Denied money for booze, Delhi boy stabs two friends

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old juvenile allegedly stabbed his two friends after they refused to give him Rs 50 to buy alcohol.

The two victims — Sandeep (19) and Om (17) — both residents of Bindapur here were stabbed by their juvenile friend along with two others. The police said Sandeep sustained seven stab injuries, mostly on his hands and hips, and is admitted to a hospital but stable.

His friend Om has been discharged from the hospital. Police further said the incident took place on July 24 when Sandeep and Om were going on a scooter and met their juvenile friend in Bindapur. The juvenile was apprehended while his accomplices were absconding.