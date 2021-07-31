STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Assembly resolution urges Centre to repeal farm laws

Jain says new laws benefit big companies, BJP claims they will double farm income

Published: 31st July 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws and suggested the central government to talk to farmers and resolve their grievances.

The AAP-dominated House passed the resolution which was tabled by Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, who is also the in-charge of AAP’s Punjab unit. Punjab is the only state outside Delhi where the AAP has a considerable presence. Singh said farmers have been sitting on protest at the three border points of Delhi against these laws. He alleged that nearly 600 farmers have died so far but PM Modi did not speak a single word on it even though he speaks on small matters.

“Farmers consider land their mother and they can go to any extent to protect it. We want to appeal to Centre through the Assembly that it should talk to the farmers and repeal these three farm laws,” Singh said.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain alleged that farm laws are aimed at benefiting big companies not farmers. “The doubling of farmers’ income is a jumla (false promise). These farm laws are passed to benefit some big companies and the farmers will turn from owners to labourers,” Jain said.

Responding to the debate, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the farm laws will increase crop production and double the income of farmers. “Through these reforms, mandis will be expanded. After Narendra Modi became the prime minister, the income of farmers has doubled and production has been increased,” he said.

