Plea alleges delay in registration of Muslim marriages; Delhi HC seeks reply

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice on the petition moved by an NGO, ‘Dhanak for Humanity’, and an aggrieved individual and granted three weeks to Delhi government to file its reply.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The High Court on Friday asked the Delhi government to respond to a petition alleging that Muslim marriages are being registered under the Special Marriage Act (SMA) and couples are not being given the option to register under the Compulsory Marriage Order which provides for immediate registration without any delay or notice.

Advocate Utkarsh Singh, appearing for the petitioners, said that exclusion of Muslim marriages from Compulsory Marriage Order was discriminatory in nature. “He (Singh) has a point. You can’t discriminate,” the judge responded. 

