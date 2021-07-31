STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Speaker suspends BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma for next session

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday suspended BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma for the next session for disrupting proceedings of the House. 

Published: 31st July 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers protest outside the Assembly on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday suspended BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma for the next session for disrupting proceedings of the House. 

The second day of the monsoon session witnessed pandemonium after BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht made a sarcastic remark about AAP legislator Somnath Bharti. Following this, some AAP legislators, including Bharti, trooped into the Well and demanded an apology from Bisht. 

Reacting to this, BJP MLAs, including Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan and Anil Bajpai, started shouting after which the Speaker directed AAP MLAs to return to their seats, and also asked Bisht to apologise. Bisht apologised for his remarks but Sharma and Mahajan continued to shout.

The Speaker asked Mahajan to go out of the House for 10 minutes and warned Sharma of action. Sharma did not relent and questioned the Speaker for asking Bisht to apologise. Following this, Goel ordered Sharma’s suspension for the next Assembly session. 

MCDs owe more than Rs 6,800 cr to Delhi govt: Jain
New Delhi: Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday told the Assembly that the three municipal corporations owe more than Rs 6,800 crore to the Delhi government and no repayment has been made in the last two years. Elaborating on it, Jain said the Delhi government doesn’t owe any money to the civic bodies. “In fact, the MCDs have to repay Rs 6,833 crore to the government,” he said adding that the North Municipal Corporation alone owes more than Rs 3,600 and it hasn’t made any repayment in the last six years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Niwas Goel Om Prakash Sharma BJP MLA Delhi assembly
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp