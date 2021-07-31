Delhi Speaker suspends BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma for next session

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday suspended BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma for the next session for disrupting proceedings of the House.

The second day of the monsoon session witnessed pandemonium after BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht made a sarcastic remark about AAP legislator Somnath Bharti. Following this, some AAP legislators, including Bharti, trooped into the Well and demanded an apology from Bisht.

Reacting to this, BJP MLAs, including Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan and Anil Bajpai, started shouting after which the Speaker directed AAP MLAs to return to their seats, and also asked Bisht to apologise. Bisht apologised for his remarks but Sharma and Mahajan continued to shout.

The Speaker asked Mahajan to go out of the House for 10 minutes and warned Sharma of action. Sharma did not relent and questioned the Speaker for asking Bisht to apologise. Following this, Goel ordered Sharma’s suspension for the next Assembly session.

MCDs owe more than Rs 6,800 cr to Delhi govt: Jain

New Delhi: Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday told the Assembly that the three municipal corporations owe more than Rs 6,800 crore to the Delhi government and no repayment has been made in the last two years. Elaborating on it, Jain said the Delhi government doesn’t owe any money to the civic bodies. “In fact, the MCDs have to repay Rs 6,833 crore to the government,” he said adding that the North Municipal Corporation alone owes more than Rs 3,600 and it hasn’t made any repayment in the last six years.