Delhi students, teachers happy with CBSE XII results

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) announced much-awaited Class XII results on Friday. Though there were mixed reactions, a large section of students and parents welcomed the results.

Preet Shukla, a student from Loreto Convent School, Delhi Cantonment, said, “I was very scared about the results as the board examinations were not held, but I am satisfied with the marks. Although I scored 94 per cent, I feel I could have scored better had exams been held. Now, the only tension is university admissions and I want to pursue statistics honors, which is there in only 10 colleges and the competition is going be tough.”

Mayank, student of a Delhi government school of vocational studies, Subhash Nagar, said, “I scored 84 per cent and I am the second topper in my class. Many schools just gave grace marks. I would have scored above 90 per cent in the boards.”

There were jubilant voices also. “This is an incredibly happy moment for me and I still cannot believe it. All thanks to my teachers, who pushed me throughout the year to do my very best. My revision and mock tests helped score well in exams,” said Akshay Suryavanshi of Modern Public School, Vikaspuri.

Simmi, a commerce teacher from Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya School, said, “There was no alternative options this year. The evaluation without conducting exams has cost the topper students. We teachers followed the CBSE policy, but the average students scored similar compared to the students who prepared well for boards.”

allavi Sharma, principal of Mamta Modern Public School of Vikaspuri, said, “The results came out well and the students are satisfied. Yes, the process was different, time taking and teachers had a very different experience, but all are satisfied that CBSE came up with such a policy.”

Supriya Sharma, HOD of Biology at Manv Sthali School in Karol Bagh, said compiling results for this year’s session was a mighty task. “It wasn’t as simple as checking papers and marking. It required meticulous collation of the last couple of year’s results, along with the performance of the students this year,” she said.