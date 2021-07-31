STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

To promote & protect Qawwali

While lockdown norms are important to cut down the spread of the virus, it has thinned the chances for us artistes to promote and perform our art.

Published: 31st July 2021 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Recently, Delhi-based NGO, Wishes and Blessings, has come out in support of the qawwali troupe, Niazi Brothers, by hosting a fundraising musical concert titled Jashn-E-Qawwali, a celebration of the art of qawwals.

“We have not been able to perform in events and gatherings because these are simply not happening anymore! While lockdown norms are important to cut down the spread of the virus, it has thinned the chances for us artistes to promote and perform our art. We have not been getting invitations, sponsorships, and opportunities. This is why I approached Wishes and Blessings NGO, as I saw them supporting those in need under their Covid Relief Project,” says Shahid Niazi, International Sufi Singer, who was born into the musical family of Rampur gharana of qawwali, Rampur, UP, and adds, “We are very grateful for this platform to revive our art through a virtual concert. This will be our first time in a concert since 2020!”

Dr Geetanjali Chopra

Niazi’s father, the late Ustad Ghulam Abid Niazi, was a famous qawwali Singer. Now Niazi and his troupe, Niazi Brothers, showcase versatile singing styles such as qawwali, naat, ghazals, bhajan, geet, folk, among others, while sending a message of peace.

Stressing on the importance of qawwalis in Indian culture, he says Sufi music that is integral to qawwalis, is really powerful. “Sufi music was used to spread the message of love and peace in the past, and its essence has been still very much the same. Its impact is so high, when people hear this form of music, they do not wish to listen to anything else. I am speaking from personal experience. Sufi music has a spark of spirituality and truth, touches hearts and connects you directly to the divine. It is one of the greatest musical heritages of India. Though our audience is limited, with most of the youth inclined towards Western music, we get a fair amount of dedicated lovers of qawwalis.”

Dr Geetanjali Chopra, Founder & President, Wishes and Blessings, says artistes have no means to support themselves. “The Niazi Brothers approached us, and we never say no to anyone in need. It is our pleasure to organise a fundraising concert for this talented group of musicians.”

The event will be streamed on BookMyShow and its charity initiative BookASmile, will graciously support the fundraiser by matching the amount raised through the sale of tickets (conditions apply). 

Details

  •   PRICE: Rs 399
  •   ON: July 31; 7:00pm-8:00pm
  •   AT: in.bookmyshow.com
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp