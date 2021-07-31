To promote & protect Qawwali

By Express News Service

Recently, Delhi-based NGO, Wishes and Blessings, has come out in support of the qawwali troupe, Niazi Brothers, by hosting a fundraising musical concert titled Jashn-E-Qawwali, a celebration of the art of qawwals.

“We have not been able to perform in events and gatherings because these are simply not happening anymore! While lockdown norms are important to cut down the spread of the virus, it has thinned the chances for us artistes to promote and perform our art. We have not been getting invitations, sponsorships, and opportunities. This is why I approached Wishes and Blessings NGO, as I saw them supporting those in need under their Covid Relief Project,” says Shahid Niazi, International Sufi Singer, who was born into the musical family of Rampur gharana of qawwali, Rampur, UP, and adds, “We are very grateful for this platform to revive our art through a virtual concert. This will be our first time in a concert since 2020!”

Dr Geetanjali Chopra

Niazi’s father, the late Ustad Ghulam Abid Niazi, was a famous qawwali Singer. Now Niazi and his troupe, Niazi Brothers, showcase versatile singing styles such as qawwali, naat, ghazals, bhajan, geet, folk, among others, while sending a message of peace.

Stressing on the importance of qawwalis in Indian culture, he says Sufi music that is integral to qawwalis, is really powerful. “Sufi music was used to spread the message of love and peace in the past, and its essence has been still very much the same. Its impact is so high, when people hear this form of music, they do not wish to listen to anything else. I am speaking from personal experience. Sufi music has a spark of spirituality and truth, touches hearts and connects you directly to the divine. It is one of the greatest musical heritages of India. Though our audience is limited, with most of the youth inclined towards Western music, we get a fair amount of dedicated lovers of qawwalis.”

Dr Geetanjali Chopra, Founder & President, Wishes and Blessings, says artistes have no means to support themselves. “The Niazi Brothers approached us, and we never say no to anyone in need. It is our pleasure to organise a fundraising concert for this talented group of musicians.”

The event will be streamed on BookMyShow and its charity initiative BookASmile, will graciously support the fundraiser by matching the amount raised through the sale of tickets (conditions apply).

