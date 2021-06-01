AAP councillor Ramesh Matiala booked for ‘misbehaving’ with woman party worker

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police have registered an FIR against AAP councillor from Matiala ward Ramesh Matiala for allegedly misbehaving with a party worker and asking two other workers to assault her.

The complainant, Hardeep Kaur, has filed an FIR under section 323 for causing hurt, 341 for wrongful restraint, 509 for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman and 509 for threatening under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bindapur Police station in Dwarka.

“Yes, a complaint has been filed. We received the complaint from the party worker and an enquiry was also conducted before registering the FIR. Further investigation is underway,” said DCP Dwarka Santosh Kumar Meena.

According to the police, the victim, in her statement, has said the incident took place on May 28 following a health camp, and the councillor called two other woman party members and made them slap her in front of him.

“She had organised an RT-PCR testing camp in Matiala area with the help of the Delhi government, but the councillor was not happy with the camp and also objected to the banners at the venue put up by her,” said a police official.

The police said the women, who allegedly slapped the complainant, will be called in the coming days under section 164 of CrPC to join the probe and record their statements before the magistrate.