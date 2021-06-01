STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP councillor Ramesh Matiala booked for ‘misbehaving’ with woman party worker

According to the police, the victim, in her statement, has said the incident took place on May 28 following a health camp.

Published: 01st June 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police have registered an FIR against AAP councillor from Matiala ward Ramesh Matiala for allegedly misbehaving with a party worker and asking two other workers to assault her.

The complainant, Hardeep Kaur, has filed an FIR under section 323 for causing hurt, 341 for wrongful restraint, 509 for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman and 509 for threatening under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bindapur Police station in Dwarka.

“Yes, a complaint has been filed. We received the complaint from the party worker and an enquiry was also conducted before registering the FIR. Further investigation is underway,” said DCP  Dwarka Santosh Kumar Meena.

According to the police, the victim, in her statement, has said the incident took place on May 28 following a health camp, and the councillor called two other woman party members and made them slap her in front of him.

“She had organised an RT-PCR testing camp in Matiala area with the help of the Delhi government, but the councillor was not happy with the camp and also objected to the banners at the venue put up by her,” said a police official.

The police said the women, who allegedly slapped the complainant, will be called in the coming days under section 164 of CrPC to join the probe and record their statements before the magistrate.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Matiala AAP Delhi Police
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp