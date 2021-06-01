STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Breather for Delhi as COVID positivity rate slumps below one per cent

As the second wave of the Covid pandemic spread across the country, cases and the number of deaths started shooting up in Delhi in the first week of April.

Published: 01st June 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The declining trend in the Covid situation in the national capital continued on Monday with 648 fresh cases, the lowest in two and a half months, being reported.

The deaths toll stood at 86 and the positivity rate fell below one per cent, for the first time since March 19.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 946 new cases and 78 deaths and the positivity rate was 1.25 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.  

Delhi’s tally of cases now stands at 14,26,240 with 24,237 deaths, the bulletin released on Monday said.

As the second wave of the Covid pandemic spread across the country, cases and the number of deaths started shooting up in Delhi in the first week of April.

The situation deteriorated in the second week. Delhi had reported the highest single-day fatalities on May 3 at 448. However, the number of cases and deaths have shown a declining trend over the last several days.

Monday was the fourth consecutive day when the daily cases count stood below the 1500-mark. There are 11,040 active cases in the national capital.

As many as 4,784 people are undergoing treatment at hospitals and Covid care centres, and 5,374 are in home isolation, said Monday’s health bulletin.

The bulletin said 1,622 more patients recovered from Covid on the previous day, taking the total number of recoveries to over 13.89 lakh.

Nearly 9,758 people were vaccinated in Delhi in a day. So far, 53.53 lakh people have been inoculated, including over 12 lakh who have received both doses of the vaccine, it said.

On March 23, the daily number of Covid cases breached the 1000-mark after a long gap. Thereafter, the Covid number including positivity rate began to rise gradually and the city witnessed a spurt in cases in the second week of April. 

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed a lockdown on April 19 to break the chain of infection and to curtail the Covid spread.

On April 30, 27, 047 new cases were registered which was a record as it was the highest daily tally since the pandemic broke out in March last year. The positivity rate (36.24% per cent) was highest on April 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp