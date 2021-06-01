COVID-19: Antibody cocktail treatment begins at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday started administering monoclonal antibody cocktail (MAC) to coronavirus patients, the medical facility said in a statement.

The hospital is administering a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab to consenting patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms at high risk of developing serious illness, it added.

The MRP of one MAC dose for a patient is Rs 59,750, the statement said.

According to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), selection of patients will entail that they have Covid positive test report, mild to moderate Covid disease, are in the age group of 12 and above and weighing at least 40 kg, and are at high risk of COVID-19.

Dr DS Rana, Chairman (BOM), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "As per the claims of the company Roche/ Cipla, we hope MAC will be a major factor in the fight against COVID-19 to prevent disease from progressing to further severity."