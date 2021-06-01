STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decide NGO representation in COVID vaccination to NRIs: Delhi High Court

However, foreign nations only allow entry to those persons who are vaccinated and if preference is not given to such individuals, it would badly affect them, the petition said.

Published: 01st June 2021 05:47 AM

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the central government to decide “as early as possible” a representation by an NGO for priority in Covid vaccination to NRIs and students who have to go abroad for studies.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said the representation of May 20 by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell be decided in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the case.

With the direction, the court disposed of the PIL.

The NGO had moved the court as it received no response to its representation.

The NGO, represented by advocate Jose Abraham, had also sought inclusion of passport numbers in the vaccination certificates of those intending to travel abroad.

Pravasi Legal Cell, in its plea filed through advocates M P Srivignesh, Robin Raju and Deepa Joseph, claimed that NRIs who came to India during the COVID-19 outbreak globally have to now return to their respective countries where they reside or work in view of decline in infections in many countries and resumption of international flights.

It also said the US and European countries are only permitting entry to those students who have been vaccinated and therefore, it was important to give priority to such persons as the academic year in the US, and European nations commences from August. 

