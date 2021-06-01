STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Free Covid care for journalists

According to a report compiled by the Network of Women in Media, India, at least 300 journalists have died from Covid-19.

Published: 01st June 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Covid relief for journalists; (Right) Nikky Gupta, Teamwork Communication Group

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

According to a report compiled by the Network of Women in Media, India, at least 300 journalists have died from Covid-19. In a bid to provide timely care and treatment to the Delhi journalist community, Teamwork Communications Group has collaborated with IHW Council and its partner hospitals to start a Covid Care Alliance for Journalists (CCAJ).

Nikky Gupta, Director, Teamwork Communication Group, says, “Journalists who have been reporting the Covid-19 crisis from the frontlines are one of the severely affected communities in this pandemic. A journalist friend of mine was prescribed medicines by a local doctor, and passed away two days later. Even Black Fungus cases are rising because doctors are recommending just about anything and people are popping whatever pills they feel like. That’s what made us start this alliance.”

The Alliance will ensure bonafide journalists and their families are supported with free of cost homecare, priority on hospital admission (based on availability), and easy access to Corona care centres set up by partner hospitals and organisations. “Under the Covid Relief initiative, CCAWJ has provided a batch of five oxygen concentrators to the Press Club of India for journalists and their families who are in need. We have got funds for the concentrators from a Pharma company,” adds Gupta.

Hospitals including Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Ujala Cygnus Hospital, Nangloi, Alive Wellness Clinic & Motherhood Hospital are partners that will offer free medical support. The Covid Homecare package for journalists and families will include tele-consulting with a doctor every three days; regular vital monitoring by nurses on call, twice a day; diet counselling and home delivery of medicines within 10km of hospitals.

“We have 20 doctors, including general physicians, gynaecologists, paediatricians, and dieticians, as part of the wellness clinic to give consultation. We are in the process of getting a helpline number but in the meantime, they can reach out to us at covidmediahelpline@gmail.com, and we will assist them immediately after taking their basic details,” adds Gupta.

Till now, over 50 journalists have been helped. IHW Council CEO Kamal Narayan Omer adds, “Journalists are much like other frontline workers, risking their lives to bring the ground realities of the pandemic to light. We appeal to the government to treat journalists put them on the priority list for vaccinations.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp