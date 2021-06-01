Free Covid care for journalists

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

According to a report compiled by the Network of Women in Media, India, at least 300 journalists have died from Covid-19. In a bid to provide timely care and treatment to the Delhi journalist community, Teamwork Communications Group has collaborated with IHW Council and its partner hospitals to start a Covid Care Alliance for Journalists (CCAJ).

Nikky Gupta, Director, Teamwork Communication Group, says, “Journalists who have been reporting the Covid-19 crisis from the frontlines are one of the severely affected communities in this pandemic. A journalist friend of mine was prescribed medicines by a local doctor, and passed away two days later. Even Black Fungus cases are rising because doctors are recommending just about anything and people are popping whatever pills they feel like. That’s what made us start this alliance.”

The Alliance will ensure bonafide journalists and their families are supported with free of cost homecare, priority on hospital admission (based on availability), and easy access to Corona care centres set up by partner hospitals and organisations. “Under the Covid Relief initiative, CCAWJ has provided a batch of five oxygen concentrators to the Press Club of India for journalists and their families who are in need. We have got funds for the concentrators from a Pharma company,” adds Gupta.

Hospitals including Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Ujala Cygnus Hospital, Nangloi, Alive Wellness Clinic & Motherhood Hospital are partners that will offer free medical support. The Covid Homecare package for journalists and families will include tele-consulting with a doctor every three days; regular vital monitoring by nurses on call, twice a day; diet counselling and home delivery of medicines within 10km of hospitals.

“We have 20 doctors, including general physicians, gynaecologists, paediatricians, and dieticians, as part of the wellness clinic to give consultation. We are in the process of getting a helpline number but in the meantime, they can reach out to us at covidmediahelpline@gmail.com, and we will assist them immediately after taking their basic details,” adds Gupta.

Till now, over 50 journalists have been helped. IHW Council CEO Kamal Narayan Omer adds, “Journalists are much like other frontline workers, risking their lives to bring the ground realities of the pandemic to light. We appeal to the government to treat journalists put them on the priority list for vaccinations.”