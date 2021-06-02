STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: NCR districts of Gurugram and Faridabad see high death toll

Data also shows that nearly half of the number of COVID-linked fatalities in Haryana were recorded in May as the state also registered a sharp spike in the cases last month. 

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:43 AM

A worker prepares a bed at an oxygen centre for COVID-19 patients, operated by Hemkunt Foundation, in Gurugram

A worker prepares a bed at an oxygen centre for COVID-19 patients, operated by Hemkunt Foundation, in Gurugram. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

Gurugram, Faridabad and Hisar remain the districts hardest hit by the pandemic in Haryana. Between April 30 and May 31, COVID fatalities in Gurugram increased from 476 to 813, while the number of cases in the district, which falls in the National Capital Region, rose from 1,22,948 to 1,79,960.

In Faridabad district, the death toll from COVID climbed from 512 to 708, while the infection count jumped from 72,768 to 98,945. In Hisar district, fatalities doubled from 440 to 870 while the infection tally went up from 29,755 to 52,966 between April 30 and May 31.

Data also shows that nearly half of the number of COVID-linked fatalities in Haryana were recorded in May as the state also registered a sharp spike in the cases last month, state health department data showed. On April 30, 2021, Haryana had a total 4,216 Covid-19 deaths, which climbed to 8,303, as on May 31. During the same period, the case count rose from 4,87,978 to 7,56,635.

The cumulative positivity rate in the state went up from 6.63 per cent to 8.39 per cent while the fatality rate increased from 0.86 per cent to 1.10 per cent during the past one month. The number of active cases has now come down to nearly 18,000 at present. 

