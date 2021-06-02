National Green Tribunal declines plea seeking to revive Yamuna Monitoring Committee

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has junked a plea seeking to revive the Yamuna Monitoring Committee, formed to monitor rejuvenation of the river, saying there was no ground to recall the order.

The green panel in January had dissolved the Yamuna Monitoring Committee noting that it has functioned for more than two year and directed the chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana and UP to oversee the cleaning work.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said its order is self-explanatory and requires no justification.

"The news item published subsequent to the disposal of the case cannot be made a ground to recall or review the order. The interim order is merged with the final order passed in original application. No justifiable ground has been made out for the maintainability of the review application. The review application is devoid of any merit and deserves to be dismissed," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea seeking to review and recall the order January 27, 2021, after the disposal of the original application with the prayer to revive or continue the Yamuna Monitoring Committee.

The NGT in January had said the panel has functioned for more than two years and contributed in a big way in steering the authorities with a clear roadmap by its exhaustive reports on every aspect but the action taken by authorities has been found to be inadequate.

The tribunal had in 2018 had formed the monitoring committee on the cleaning of the Yamuna.

It had appointed retired expert member B S Sajwan and former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra as members of the committee.

"We place on record our appreciation for the contribution of YMC in the last two years. With the taking over of the further monitoring by the Chief Secretaries of NCT of Delhi, Haryana and UP, proceedings of the committee constituted by this Tribunal on the subject will stand concluded, the bench said.

The green panel had directed the Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to take expeditious action on sewage management, industrial pollutants and solid waste being discharged in the river.