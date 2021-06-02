Traders of Delhi's Chandni Chowk seek reopening of shops, write to CM Kejriwal and LG Baijal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking the reopening of business activities in Chandni Chowk in a phased manner from next week, traders in the market have sent suggestions to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for removing restrictions.

In an e-mail, also marked to the chief secretary and the police commissioner, Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal (CCSVM), an association of traders of heritage market in the Walled city area, said that it seems that the worst phase of the second wave of pandemic is over therefore economic activities have to be put back on track.

As per proposal 'A', traders have suggested that shops on the main road or lanes, which are 10 metre-wide should open between 11 am to 7 pm with Sunday as mandatory weekly off. It further states that shops along the roads having width less than 10 metre should be allowed between 9 am to 5 pm with Sunday as mandatory weekly off and follow an odd-even policy.

The second proposal 'B' recommends that all shops and markets should open for three continuous days with conditions of strict compliance to COVID appropriate guidelines. The shops should remain closed for the next four continuous days.

"If any person/persons who get infected in three days of market’s opening can be detected and can self-quarantine," said the mail sent by association's president Sanjay Bhargava. He also requested directions to the municipal commissioner and the police to remove all illegal hawkers from all commercial lanes.