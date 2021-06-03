STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Health Minister inspects city’s new government hospitals

As Covid-19 cases dip in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain has started focussing on new healthcare infrastructure.

Published: 03rd June 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 08:22 AM

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As Covid-19 cases dip in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain has started focussing on new healthcare infrastructure. On Wednesday, the minister visited two of the new hospitals which are under construction in Madipur and Jwalapuri. 

He also visited three other hospitals Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar, Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar, and Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya in Dabri that are being revamped to add beds

The three hospitals which were completed in 2020 had been opened up for Covid-19 patients. The bed capacity at Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital will be increased from the current 100 to 400. “Once ready, this facility will be dedicated to Covid-19 treatment,” the government said. 

Jain also visited the Madipur construction site and the under-construction building of Guru Gobind Singh Hospital. “The PWD team here is working in full swing to complete this project. This will augment the current hospital bed capacity to 572 beds,” Jain tweeted.

The health minister then visited the construction site at Jwalapur followed by Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya where the bed capacity is being tripled from the current 106 to 300. 

One of the electoral promises made by the AAP government when it first came to power in 2015 was to double the bed capacity in Delhi government hospitals from 10,000 to 20,000.

Doubling promise unfulfilled
The AAP government when came to power in 2015 had promised to double beds in government hospitals from 10,000 to 20,000. However, the current capacity is  12,464 beds

