STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Owners, agents laud new Model Tenancy Act

The majority of landlords and real estate agents in the national capital lauded the Model Tenancy Act, which was accorded approval on Wednesday by the Union cabinet. 

Published: 03rd June 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The majority of landlords and real estate agents in the national capital lauded the Model Tenancy Act, which was accorded approval on Wednesday by the Union cabinet.  Atul Bhargava, New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), said the act would apply prospectively not retrospectively, which is one of the good provisions. “The new rent agreement will now be duly registered and both parties (tenants and property owners) will have to abide by the document. It is always good to have clarity on certain points and all parameters identified. I haven’t gone through the entire act yet though it will be good for new tenants,” said Atul.    

Sanjay Bhargava, a shopkeeper in Chandni Chowk, where a significant number of properties are old tenancy arrangements, said that provision of rent tribunal in the act is certainly a breather. “A time-bound hearing of 60 days in case of any dispute is also a progressive step. Otherwise, it takes years in civil courts. It will serve the purpose and more rental properties will be available. Most people don’t keep tenants fearing that a dispute may arise. I think that this law will dispel that fear,” he said.

Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Property Consultants (APC), said that a sound rental policy is the need of the hour and if implemented in letter and spirit it would go a long way in easing housing shortages across the national capital region (NCR).

“Delhi-NCR has significant demand for rental housing because of two key reasons – the prevalence of prominent educational institutes and umpteen job opportunities. After the lockdown last year, we saw lakhs of immigrants return to their native places in the absence of housing. Availability of affordable rental housing would have helped at that time,” he said. 

However, Sanjeev Mehra, president of Khan Market Traders Association, has a different opinion. He said that the new law would enhance confusion. “People will not be interested in giving their properties on rent after this. The capping of security deposits is an issue.

One of my properties is locked for 14 months and the tenant is absconding. I have approached every possible authority but to no avail. Several cheque bounce cases are pending in courts. Assurance of adjudication of a dispute in six months is not practically possible,” Mehra added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Model Tenancy Act Delhi shop owners
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp