STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police trace 31 missing kids in May

The Delhi Police in Dwarka district traced 31 missing children in May and reunited them with their family during a special drive.

Published: 03rd June 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market which has been identified as a containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police in Dwarka district traced 31 missing children in May and reunited them with their family during a special drive. All the missing children were traced within a period of one month. 

“The Anti-Human-Trafficking Unit (AHTU) achieved the tracing target of total 31 minor children in May 2021 who were missing from the area of Dwarka district and a total of 31 missing minor children (7 boys and 24 girls) have been recovered/traced with the sincere efforts of our dedicated staff,” said DCP Santosh Kumar Meena. 

During this drive, the district police tried to trace every child and made all efforts to get any clue about their parents/home so that they can be restored properly. The local enquiry was done in and around the place of stay of the missing children/persons, said the DCP. 

The senior police said that during the during the drive, police personnel called the friends and the family members of the missing children to built a trust between the police and public. 

The police shared photographs of the missing children/persons on different Whatsapp groups, Covid-Volunteer groups and NGOs. “Announcements were made by PA system in nearby areas/parks and the help of the technical surveillance team was also taken,” the DCP said. 

Further, the staff of Dwarka district has been directed to  to screen complete documentation of all the children residing in shelter homes, bus stands, roads, religious  places etc to reunite the missing children with their respective families.  The personnel who traced more than 15 children will be rewarded, said the DCP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp