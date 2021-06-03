STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi recorded 1,044 black fungus cases, 89 deaths till June 2: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

He said 92 patients have recovered till now, while pointing out that there is a shortage of medicines to treat the infection.

Published: 03rd June 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

black fungus, yellow fungus

Dr. BP Tyagi examining a person before Functional Endoscopic Sinus surgery due to black and yellow fungus infection, at a hospital in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 1,044 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus and 89 deaths due to the infection till Wednesday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

He said 92 patients have recovered till now, while pointing out that there is a shortage of medicines to treat the infection.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said if the city government could not ensure that people get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin within the stipulated time, it should not have started so many vaccination centres with "much pomp and splendour".

"The vaccination programme was prepared according to the schedule given by the Centre. But they changed the schedule. If the Covaxin supply would have been coming, we would have administered the second doses to people. We are trying to procure the vaccines quickly," Jain told reporters here.

Delhi reported 576 fresh coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.78 per cent on Wednesday.

"We are seeing a decline in the number of cases. There was a time when the number of fresh cases had touched 28,000. When the cases were less, the number was around 150-200, but it is higher than those figures currently. People should wear masks while stepping out and follow the social-distancing norms," the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Delhi black fungus cases Delhi mucormycosis cases COVID 19 Satyendar Jain
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp