Delhi sets target of 33 lakh tree plantations this year

The Delhi government will commence a tree plantation drive from June 5 with a target of 33 lakh plantations in this drive and a special focus on medicinal plants. 

Published: 03rd June 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government will commence a tree plantation drive from June 5 with a target of 33 lakh plantations in this drive and a special focus on medicinal plants.  Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that the government will launch the mega plantation drive on the occasion of World Environment Day. 

Given the pandemic, the government is keeping special focus on medicinal plants. All the government-run nurseries will provide medicinal plants free of cost from June 5.  Rai said that the Delhi government will plant around 33 lakh saplings of trees and shrubs this year in a bid to combat air pollution and bring down PM10 levels. The Delhi government will plant a large number of roadside shrubs. 

“Building our immune system is extremely important to combat coronavirus, which is why, last year we had begun the initiative of planting medicinal plants and herbs that increase immunity like Amla, Neem, Jamun, Guava, Sehjan, Bel Patta, Nimboo, Tulsi, Aloevera, Giloy, etc. We will initiate the same wherein beginning 5 June, we will plant immunity-boosting herbs and medicinal plants” said Rai. 

Air pollution provides a challenge for the Delhi government every year.  The Aam Aadmi Party government had promised in its manifesto to provide clean air to the residents of the national capital. So, the government is increasing the target of tree plantation every year with the hopes of achieving the goal. 

“Keeping that goal in mind, we had surpassed the Central government’s goal and set a target of planting 31 lakh trees last year. We are happy to report that we surpassed our own target and planted 32 lakh trees,” the environment minister added.

