Doing everything to protect Bengal cadre, BJP tells Delhi workers

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to assuage the ruffled feelings of workers, triggered by attacks on party cadre in West Bengal during post-poll violence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Wednesday held a virtual interaction session. The event was to ‘educate’ them about central leadership’s efforts being made for protection and rehabilitation of their counterparts in West Bengal.

The session was led by national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, who was associated with the election management in West Bengal. Senior Delhi BJP functionaries said that the objective of Wednesday’s event was to express solidarity with the grass-root level workers facing ire of the ruling TMC and also informed leaders and party members in Delhi about steps taken for safety and welfare of their counterpart in West Bengal.

“Party workers in Delhi were agitated about our volunteers in Bengal suffering. The actual purpose was to present facts about the turn of events in the state before them. The party is giving every possible aid—economic, legal, and medical—to its people there. In coordination with the national team, the local unit is also providing them employment opportunities. People in Delhi were educated about those efforts and facts,” said a Delhi BJP officer bearer.

Nearly 850 members including councillors and block level functionaries joined the virtual meet. The session was part of the nationwide exercise initiated by the central leadership. “Our workers are very vocal. Concerned over the situation, they have been asking why president rule was not being imposed in Bengal. They were told that the party has been doing everything for Bengal workers.

It (event) was necessary because they will further educate BJP sympathisers on the ground,” said another city leader. Delhi BJP leaders added the entire exercise would certainly help to keep city workers motivated. “The party fought tooth and nail to wrest Bengal. The state should not be off from the agenda. The Bengal result should be used to motivate cadres in other states where the elections are due,” said another BJP functionary.