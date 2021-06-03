STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme applicable if Delhiite killed outside city, HC asks DSLSA

The court asked the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to look up the legal position and inform it on or before the next date of hearing on August 25.

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Is the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme applicable where a resident of the national capital is killed in an offence committed outside the city, asked the Delhi High Court to the state legal services authority DSLSA on Thursday.

Justice Rekha Palli said the scheme was a welfare scheme and making it applicable to cases where the victim, a resident of Delhi, died outside the national capital due to an offence, "needs to be considered".

The court asked the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to look up the legal position and inform it on or before the next date of hearing on August 25.

The order came on a plea for compensation by the son of a Delhi-based taxi driver who lost his life in September last year after being stabbed and strangled while returning home after dropping off a passenger at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

The son, represented by advocate Tara Narula, has sought compensation under the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme 2018, contending that he was a victim as defined under the scheme as he has suffered loss as a result of the offence.

He has further contended that he requires the compensation for his and his family's rehabilitation after his father's death who was the sole earner in the family.

He is also aggrieved by a March 5 order of the DSLSA which said that the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme was not applicable in the instant case and had forwarded his application for compensation to the UP State Legal Services Authority as his father died in that state.

The petition has also sought setting aside of the DSLSA order.

"The scheme being welfarist, victim-centric and for the purpose of rehabilitation, ought to be interpreted in favour of the petitioner and in a manner that reduces rather than increases barriers to access and hardship.

"Furthermore, the scheme and the schedule of amounts to be disbursed thereunder have been formulated keeping in mind the costs and rehabilitation needs of residents of Delhi, and ought to be applicable in the present case, where the victim/dependent resides in Delhi and the impact of the offence is within the territorial limits of Delhi," the petition has said.

