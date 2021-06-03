Man thrashed inside police station in Delhi, suffers spinal fracture

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A resident of South Delhi has registered a complaint against three police officials of Fatehpur Beri police station for brutal custodial torture leading to spinal fracture.

Wasim Khan, a resident of Chattarpur, said in the complaint that on May 17, he was brutally beaten at Fatehpur Beri police station by three police officers -- SI Satender Guliya, Praveen, and Jitendra.

Wasim had dialled 100 to call police to resolve a fight going on near his uncle's residence in village Chandan Hulla. "The police disbanded the group on the spot in order to stop the fight and started enquiring about the issue. I went back to my house thereafter. After sometime, at about 11.30 pm, the police came to my doorstep and asked me to accompany them to the police station as they wanted to record my statement with respect to the fight that I witnessed and complained about," he wrote in the police complaint.

He claimed that he was later taken into custody and the three cops thrashed him with lathis, punched and kicked him. On the midnight of May 18, he was released.

An injured Khan then visited the Indian Spinal Injury Hospital at Vasant Kunj where he got his MLC done. He was informed of a spinal fracture.

Commenting on the issue, DCP (South District) Atul Thakur said, "Vigilance enquiry is ongoing"