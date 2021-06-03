STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online protest over removal of 12 ad hoc Delhi University teachers

Teachers across the university posted pictures holding placard with slogans, “DU VC we want justice, Delhi CM we want justice.

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Thousands of teachers from Delhi University on Wednesday held a massive online demanding immediate renewal of services of the 12 ad hoc teachers removed from Vivekananda College. 
Teachers across the university posted pictures holding placard with slogans, “DU VC we want justice, Delhi CM we want justice. Reinstate 12 ad hoc teachers and immediately remove Vivevananda College acting Principal Dr Hina Nandrajog.” 

“INTEC demands the immediate removal of officiating Principal Dr Heena Nandrajog for her attitude of noncompliance of Governing Body decision. We strongly oppose the decision of Principal of Vivekananda College to arbitrarily remove 12 ad hoc Teachers working in the college from last many years,” said Dr Pankaj Garg, former member of Academic Council (AC) and convenor, INTEC. 

DU teachers condemned the dictatorial attitude of the Principal and said she has violated the guideline under which no ad hoc teacher working against vacant post can be removed until regularisation of those vacancies.

“There are more than 5,000 vacancies of teaching staff in various colleges of Delhi University. No permanent appointments have been made in these colleges for 8-10 years. INTEC also condemns the indifferent attitude of the University administration towards regularisation of ad-hoc teachers working against these vacant teaching posts,” said Garg. 

The teachers sought intervention of the DU VC and Delhi CM in the matter and demanded to ensure the renewal of services of these affected teachers. They further warned to intensify the agitation in the coming few days in case if demands are not met.

Delhi University teachers protests
