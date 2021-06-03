STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Provide door-to-door jabs to disabled people, Experts tell Delhi govt

“Delhi government is unfortunately lagging behind in socially affirmative drives towards disabled and transgender people.

Published: 03rd June 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

A disabled woman receiving vaccine at her home.

A disabled woman receiving vaccine at her home. (File photo | EPS/R Satish Babu)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even though the Delhi government has initiated dedicated Covid vaccination centres each in all the eleven districts for disabled persons, the administration has been requested by organisations working with people with disabilities to extend the facility door-to-door as well.

“Delhi government is unfortunately lagging behind in socially affirmative drives towards disabled and transgender people. The current pandemic has disproportionately affected the marginalised community and we are not even seeing vaccine equity. Many people with severe disabilities or the elderly may still be unable to access these services outside of their homes, and they must not be forgotten,” wrote Dr Satendra Singh, organisational head, Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change, in a letter to the health minister and social welfare minister.

“The disability sector has frequently urged that elderly and disabled persons be vaccinated at home/door-to-door because they are the most vulnerable, but this has not been fully considered. We urge you to extend it to providing vaccination to disabled persons who are unable to attend even PwD vaccination centres.

Last week, a notice issued by the State Commissioner for PwD following which dedicated vaccination centres have come up in all 11 revenue districts. Nodal officer for the PwD CVC from Shahdara said that there has not been a big turnout of disabled people for vaccination as was expected. “So far we have not crossed the target of 150 in a day,” said the official

Another official from a similar centre from New Delhi district said that the turnout is increasing with each day and they are planning to extend the facility to houses as well. Officers from the North East district said, “From only 10 people in a day now we are seeing more than 120 disabled coming for vaccines. The process of word to mouth is helping, those getting vaccinated here are further spreading the message.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
disabled transgender vaccine Home vaccination Delhi
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp