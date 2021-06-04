STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Battlegrounds Mobile India Gears Up

The to-be-released Indian edition of cult mobile game PUBG has seen 20 million gamers pre-register within a fortnight

Published: 04th June 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Even if KRAFTON, the South Korean video game developer that created Battlegrounds Mobile India or BMI (the sanitised sanskari version of the banned PUBG), has not announced its release date yet, potential players across Delhi-NCR and beyond are already lined up.

The Indian gaming industry has seen its flood gates opening ever since pre-registration for the game went live on Google Play Store for fans on May 18. It received 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day, and has just crossed an eye-watering 20 million pre-registrations, within two weeks.

“This comes with no surprise as Indian esports lovers were eagerly waiting for it. The highly anticipated game is welcomed by the esports gaming fraternity, as they seek to enjoy a similar rush again. This opens a whole new possibility for our gaming content creators who will be able to engage and entertain their followers as Battlegrounds Mobile India tends to have a dedicated following base,” notes Shivam Rao, Co-Founder and COO of Delhi-headquartered Trinity Gaming, one of India’s leading  gaming talent management firms, adding, “For gaming and esports content creators, it will be a new route to explore more new content and also engage with the new set of followers of BMI.”

“The pre-registration phase has marked great success with 20 million Indian gamers which will continue to grow. We can easily forecast that the game will have above 50 million gamers in the first quarter of its launch,” asserts Tarun Gupta, Founder, Ultimate Battle, India’s first-ever one-stop online esports platform.

Indeed, professional teams across the country are already readying the rosters of their pro-gamers for the tournaments that are sure to be announced in coming weeks (watch this space for more) and further details are dropped. “The cult for this enormous success came as it’s the favourite game of Indian gamers which is making a much-awaited coming back.

The game is surely going to revolutionise the Indian gaming and esports scene, it’s simply history in the making to fuel the Indian esports ecosystem,” points out Gupta, adding, “We are looking forward to the launch of BMI as we strive to provide the esports community with gaming events, content, and more through our online esports platform which caters to over 300,000 registered gamers.”

Speaking on the response by Indian fans, CH Kim, CEO of KRAFTON, Inc. and developer of the original PUBG, said in a statement, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the Battlegrounds IP, first developed by me and my team in 2017. The Battlegrounds IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and KRAFTON will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to BMI, and providing an incomparable Battle Royale experience to our players.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp