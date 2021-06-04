STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi second among UTs in Niti Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals index

Kerala retained the top rank among states, while Bihar has been adjudged as the worst performer, according to a report released on Thursday.

Published: 04th June 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Lockdown, Delhi

A man walks past a mural on COVID-19 warriors, painted on the shutter of a shop, during the Covid-induced lockdown. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital placed second among union territories (UTs) in the Niti Aayog’s SDG India Index 2020-21. The Index for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) evaluates the progress of states and union territories on social, economic and environmental parameters.

Kerala retained the top rank among states, while Bihar has been adjudged as the worst performer, according to a report released on Thursday. Chandigarh maintained its top spot among the union territories with a score of 79 ahead of Delhi (68).

Delhi and Tamil Nadu were the best performers among the states and UTs, respectively under the Goal of No poverty.

Delhi was also on top among UTs for the Goal of Good Health and Well Being and the Goal of Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

It was second under Goal of Life on Land and Goal of Quality Education. It ranked third in Goal of Affordable and Clean Energy, Goal of Reduced Inequalities and Goal of Decent Work and Economic Growth.  

However, the national capital was ranked fifth among the eight UTs in the Goal of No Hunger and Goal of Sustainable Cities and Communities.

It placed sixth on Goal of Climate Action and seventh on Goal of Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions. Delhi was last among UTs under Goal of Gender Equality, Goal of Responsible Consumption and Production and Goal of Clean Water and Sanitation.

India gained six points in overall SDG score from 60 last year to 66, with positive gains accounted for by Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), where the composite Goal scores are 83 and 92, respectively. The index to measure the performance of the states and the country was first launched in December 2018. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Index for Sustainable Development Goals Niti Aayog SDG India Index 2020-21
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp