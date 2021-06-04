Delhi second among UTs in Niti Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals index

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital placed second among union territories (UTs) in the Niti Aayog’s SDG India Index 2020-21. The Index for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) evaluates the progress of states and union territories on social, economic and environmental parameters.

Kerala retained the top rank among states, while Bihar has been adjudged as the worst performer, according to a report released on Thursday. Chandigarh maintained its top spot among the union territories with a score of 79 ahead of Delhi (68).

Delhi and Tamil Nadu were the best performers among the states and UTs, respectively under the Goal of No poverty.

Delhi was also on top among UTs for the Goal of Good Health and Well Being and the Goal of Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

It was second under Goal of Life on Land and Goal of Quality Education. It ranked third in Goal of Affordable and Clean Energy, Goal of Reduced Inequalities and Goal of Decent Work and Economic Growth.

However, the national capital was ranked fifth among the eight UTs in the Goal of No Hunger and Goal of Sustainable Cities and Communities.

It placed sixth on Goal of Climate Action and seventh on Goal of Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions. Delhi was last among UTs under Goal of Gender Equality, Goal of Responsible Consumption and Production and Goal of Clean Water and Sanitation.

India gained six points in overall SDG score from 60 last year to 66, with positive gains accounted for by Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), where the composite Goal scores are 83 and 92, respectively. The index to measure the performance of the states and the country was first launched in December 2018.