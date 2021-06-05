STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi unlock: Markets to open on odd-even basis from Monday, metro to run at 50 per cent capacity

The lockdown in Delhi, which was to end at 5 AM on Monday, will be extended further but several relaxations will be allowed.

Published: 05th June 2021 01:22 PM

A worker pushes a handcart during the lockdown imposed amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in New Delhi

A worker pushes a handcart during the lockdown imposed amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Asserting that the coronavirus situation was improving in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced various relaxations on Saturday, allowing shops in markets and malls to reopen on an odd-even basis and Metro trains to operate with 50 per cent capacity from June 7.

“The Covid-19 situation in Delhi appears to be improving. Keeping that in mind, we began the unlock procedure last week.

Central market at Lajpat Nagar wears a deserted
look during lockdown. CM Arvind Kejriwal said
the capital’s Covid positivity rate was recorded
at 0.5% on Satuday | PTI

It is necessary to bring the economy back on track if the Covid-19 situation begins to get better,” the CM said. The Delhi government had imposed a lockdown on April 19 as a measure to control the spread of the virus during the unprecedented second wave. On Saturday, Kejriwal said, the national capital recorded about 400 fresh Covid-19 cases while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.5 per cent.

Addressing an online media briefing, the CM said government and private offices in the city will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

Efforts, Kejriwal said, should be made to ensure that more people worked from home. He also urged private offices to stagger timings.

Malls, markets and market complexes (except weekly markets) will be allowed to open between 10 am and 8 pm on an odd-even basis, as per shop numbers.

All standalone shops and those in residential complexes will be permitted to open on all days. Timings of shops dealing with nonessential goods or services, however, have been restricted between 10 am and 8 pm. Delhi Metro train services, which were halted on May 10, have also got the nod to resume operations from Monday with 50 per cent capacity. Establishments like cinemas, theatres, restaurants (except home delivery and take away), bars, gyms, spas, barbershops, salons and beauty parlours, however, will remain closed till further orders.

Ensure appropriate behaviour: DDMA

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order stipulated implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour at all government and private offices, malls, markets, market complexes, standalone (single) and neighbourhood shops.

The offices and shops will be liable to be closed if norms of Covid-appropriate behaviour are not maintained, it said. Market associations, district magistrates, DCPs and labour commissioners will be responsible to ensure the compliance of its order, it added.

