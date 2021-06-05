STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Full toss

Among the myriad aspects of food sociology and anthropology, people’s changing perceptions over time is among the most fascinating.

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

For instance, in Medieval Europe and Asia, fresh and leafy vegetables as well as raw fruits were ignored by the higher strata of society for being 'peasant food', with the rich and the powerful sticking to meat and carb-heavy culinary creations for all their sustenance (it's not for nothing that gout is known as the disease of kings), while the peasantry contented themselves with freshly picked greens, lean meats, and unrefined grains. Now, entire careers and lives, filled with lucre, can be built on crafting, clicking, consuming and confabulating over the erstwhile humble greens and their filter-friendly accoutrements. Food history lesson over, here's the low down on the best salad places in the city:

SALAD DAYS
Too cool for school, Salad Days has made its presence felt across Delhi-NCR since 2014, with its zaibatsu of sourcing, processing, and delivering fresh salads and salad meals from within a singular platform. While they have everything from organic Kimchi to Spanish Prawn and Mango salad (season depending), Salad Days also delivers all the bits and ends you need to elevate your homesourced salad into a veritable Instameal.

Order: saladdays.co

SALSA KITCHEN
For Salsa Kitchen Chef and Owner Sagar Bajaj, the customer is king (don’t let him know we told you that), which means he will cater to most, if not all, of your whimsies. With a frequently changing menu, based on the freshest possible produce at hand, Salsa Kitchen delivers what you want, when you want it.

Order: 9910198380

SMOKE HOUSE DELI
Moving beyond the delicatessen part of it, Smoke House Deli, under the umbrella of Impersario
Handmade Restaurants, has so much to offer. Since we’re only sticking to the sticky green stuff for this
particular piece, we can do no better than recommend their Shrimp and Avocado Salad, one of many designed to cater to all palates in all plates for pockets of all sizes.

Order: smokehousedeli.dotpe.in/order

CAFÉ DELHI HEIGHTS
Café Delhi Heights promises a taste of Delhi through its menus. Given that Delhi is one of the largest cities in the world (NCR’s population comfortably topping that of the entire continent of Australia), there are a lot of dishes for a lot of people. And a lot of people like salads. CDH, as it is known, has a lot
of different salads for the many varieties of people that our megapolis has to offer. Find yours.

Order: Swiggy and Zomato

GREENR CAFÉ
You may not be able to tell by their name, but GreenR Café takes their food philosophy of being a “one-stop destination to live a healthy and happy life in harmony with the planet” very seriously, and their menu reflects that. While there may be no bacon bits and/or smoked chicken here, be assured you’ll get a bowl of goodness, no matter what you order.

Order: Swiggy and Zomato

