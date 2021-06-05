Plea in Delhi HC seeks transparent distribution of  Rs 1 crore compensation to frontline workers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Delhi government to ensure operation of non-functional hospitals and ramping up of Mohalla Clinic to deal with the predicted third wave of the pandemic.

The court notice to the Centre and Delhi government and also sought their stand on the petition which also seeks formulation of a scheme for fair and transparent distribution of the Rs 1 crore compensation to family of frontline workers who succumbed to Covid-19 while performing their duties.

The plea by a Delhi resident has also sought speeding up of construction of all the hospitals, which are not yet completed and to use the staff of Mohalla clinics, if they are not being operationalised, to provide tele-consultation or manage Covid-19 care centres.

The petition has contended that if instant and prompt steps, precautions and necessary measures are not taken to prepare for a third wave, “it may result in many unfortunate/undesired deaths and this time death rate will be more than our expectations”.

The petitioner has also raised the issues of selective compensation given by the Delhi government to Covid warriors and the free testing for diseases at the laboratories of Mohalla Clinics do not including Covid tests.

The petitioner also wanted to know why Delhi’s government schools can’t be used as a permanent measure to tackle the crisis of beds and hospitals.