After success in India, ‘Selfie With Daughters’ campaign enters Nepal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the success of ‘Selfie With Daughter’ campaign in India, Nepal has now joined the bandwagon, where it has been launched in collaboration with the Nepal Internet Foundation. Similar to the way the campaign was promoted in many states of India, including Haryana, during the last lockdown, it is getting much publicity during the ongoing lockdown in the Himalayan nation.

“This is the first time in Nepal such a campaign is being held to honour daughters. More than 1,300 people have posted selfies with their daughters besides 700 videos on TikTok,” said Sunil Jaglan, Founder of the Selfie With Daughter campaign.

Originally, the campaign started at Bibipur village in Jind district of Haryana. It was launched by former sarpanch Sunil Jaglan in 2015. In 2017, late former President of India Pranab Mukherjee had launched its app format.

“The campaign would serve as a milestone in making the society aware of the importance of daughters and ensuring their rights at a time when harmful practices against women such as chhaupadi, a practice requiring menstruating women/girls’ banishment from houses, continue in the country,” said Bikram Shrestha, president, Nepal Internet Foundation The Nepal chapter of the initiative was launched on May 9 through a virtual program.

Through different rounds of selection, three selfies captured during the campaign period would be given the Best Selfie Award in which the winners will be given prizes of Rs 21,000, Rs 11,000,Rs 5,100 along with the trophy and certificates, said the organisers.