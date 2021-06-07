STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All above 45 years to be vaccinated at designated polling booths, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

There are 57 lakh people in Delhi in the 45 plus age group and of them, 27 lakh have been given the first dose of the vaccine while 30 lakh are yet to get the jab, Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

Published: 07th June 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media virtually on gradual unlocking of COVID-induced lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media virtually on gradual unlocking of COVID-induced lockdown in the capital. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Polling booths in Delhi will be turned into vaccination centres and booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit all the households to book slots for people in the 45 plus age group under the 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination campaign, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

"We have noticed that people in the 45 plus age group are not coming to vaccination centres set up by the Delhi government and vaccines are not being utilised," he said.

There are around 280 wards in Delhi.

The BLOs will visit households in 72 wards from Tuesday to identify and send eligible persons for vaccination at the polling booths, he said.

The chief minister said polling booths are close to the homes of the people so they will not have to travel long distances to get the vaccine.

Also, the government has arranged e-rickshaws to ferry people to the vaccination centres.

The BLOs will give slots for vaccination to people in the 45 plus age group at the nearest polling centre.

In a cycle of five days, all the eligible persons will be covered.

"After covering all the 280 wards in four weeks, the government will be able to say that all those eligible (45 years and above) have received the vaccines," Kejriwal said.

He said a similar drive will be conducted again for second dose vaccination after three months.

"When we will get vaccines for the 18-44 age group in the required quantity, we will start this programme for them too," he added.

