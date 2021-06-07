STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP encourages ration theft of 80 crore people across country: Sisodia hits back at Patra

The BJP wants the ration theft to continue in the country and its leaders will "abuse" anyone who questions it as Sambit Patra did about Kejriwal, Sisodia said. 

Published: 07th June 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday alleged that the BJP is interested in “abusing” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal instead of preventing theft of ration in the country.

He also alleged that the saffron party was behind the theft of ration of 80 crore people across the country.

“I watched BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s press conference. He did not mention the ration theft in the country and instead indulged in an abusive attack on Arvind Kejriwal,” the senior AAP leader told reporters.

 

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal claimed that the doorstep delivery of ration scheme was stalled by the Centre and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow it for the benefit of 70 lakh people in Delhi.



He claimed the BJP-led central government has no interest in investigating the black marketing of ration.

"They want this shadow economy of ration to thrive. The Congress stole from our poor for 70 years and now the BJP is doing the same thing," Sisodia alleged.

He claimed that the Centre has issued an order allowing state governments to charge an additional Rs 3 if they wish to provide ground wheat to people.

The Haryana government charges Rs 3 and distributes flour instead of ration, he said.

"All is well when BJP-ruled states distribute ration for an additional Rs 3, but when the Delhi government decided to start doorstep delivery of ration to the poor, they have a huge problem," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments

