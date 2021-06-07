STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Competing for a Cause

Adda52, a leading online gaming site with offices in Gurugram and Kolkata,

Published: 07th June 2021 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By shantanu david
Express News Service

Adda52, a leading online gaming site with offices in Gurugram and Kolkata, has joined hands with Act Grants and Hemkunt Foundation by organising a cause-based poker tournament with the objective of providing Covid-relief to help and support people in rural areas. Excerpts from an interview with Shivanandan Pare, CEO of Gaussian Networks, which owns Adda52:

What did this initiative entail?
We decided to hold this tournament to help the people in need for Covid relief. We will be donating
twice of the revenue generated from this poker tournament to ACT Grants and Hemkunt Foundation, two credible notfor- profits at the forefront of Covid-19 relief initiatives.

Shivanandan Pare

What led to Adda52 tying up with ACT grants and Hemkunt Foundation?
It is because Covid-19 has created havoc in rural India due to slow and limited supply of life saving support such as oxygen concentrators, medicines, vaccines and testing kits. It is a chronic situation which is detrimental to the rural health system in terms of the quality and availability.

Could you give some details about the tournament: its duration, number of participants, etc?
With the aim of contributing to the fight against Covid-19 in rural India, we held our tournament over a period of seven days in late-May. With 49,397 players and 254 tournaments held over the week, the initiative has yielded a total contribution of Rs 50L from Gaussian Networks.

Has the company taken part in any other relief efforts/donation, either by itself or in association with others?
We had also planned another similar activity last year with a fiveday long tournament, wherein the amount raised was donated to PM Relief Fund.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp