Delhi unlock: Metro regulates entry of commuters to ensure COVID-19 norms

Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, resumed its services with 50 per cent capacity from June 7.

Delhi metro

Metro trains parked at Timarpur Depot ahead of lifting of COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The entry to Delhi Metro is being intermittently closed and opened at some stations on the network for short durations to ensure COVID-19 social distancing norms are followed, informed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday.

"Service update. Entry for a few of our stations are being intermittently closed and opened for short durations to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures. Please bear with us and allow for extra time in your commute," DMRC tweeted.

Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, resumed its services with 50 per cent capacity from Monday.

As per the official circular by the Delhi government, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighborhood shops will open with the restrictions of even-odd and timings from Monday.

However, cinemas and theatres, restaurants (except home delivery/take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours and any shop pertaining to entertainment/ amusement services have not been permitted to operate.

Private offices will also be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff."In government offices, Group A staff will be allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity while group B with 50 per cent staff," the Chief Minister had said.

As per the circular, since liquor shops are not in the prohibited list in the original curfew order dated April 19, 2021, therefore it will be allowed on an even-odd basis and within prescribed timings.

The revenue services in a district, like registry will be functional. Self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers and repairing of water purifiers are already allowed vide DDMA order dated April 25, 2021. The government had said that a decision will be taken soon regarding the opening up of gyms, spas, salons in the city.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, the Chief Minister announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from May 31 in a phased manner. 

