Posing as Delhi Police officer, volunteer 'books' people for violating COVID-19 norms

According to the Delhi Police, accused Suneel Kumar was arrested when he was checking people for COVID-19 violations and constable Amit reached the spot and checked his identity card.

Published: 07th June 2021 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi police

Delhi Police stop commuters during weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old civil defence volunteer was arrested on Sunday from south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police sub-inspector and prosecuting people for violating COVID-19 norms.

The accused has been identified as Suneel Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

According to the Delhi Police, the arrest was made when he was checking people for COVID-19 violations and constable Amit reached the spot and checked his identity card.

"The accused Suneel Kumar was carrying a fake I-Card of Delhi Police. He was also carrying his Aadhar Card, Disaster Management Duty Pass and Civil Defence Card. He was using fake I-Card of Delhi Police and represented himself as an employee of Delhi Police," the police said.

An FIR has been registered against him at Tigri police station.

"After that accused person was arrested, fake I-Card, other documents and his uniform, worn at the time of the incident were taken into possession through seizure memo," the police added.

Further investigation is underway. 

